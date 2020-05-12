Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A freeze warning and frost advisory have been issued in Massachusetts through Wednesday morning due to a cold front that’s expected to move in overnight.

The freeze warning is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Norfolk counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees are expected in those areas, along with frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The frost advisory is in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Essex counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation in those areas, according to the NWS. Residents should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Cold tonight! Cover yo plants! pic.twitter.com/OMz57VwRyD — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) May 12, 2020

NEW: Freeze Warning for N CT, western/central MA, & NW RI. Frost Advisory for much of E MA & RI away from the Bay. Protect plants susceptible to frost/freeze or bring them inside if possible tonight! pic.twitter.com/0zXTzitfYm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 12, 2020

