BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures are dropping throughout Massachusetts, leaving parts of the Bay State in a freeze warning or frost advisory into Friday morning.

The majority of the coastline is under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. as temperatures near 32 degrees.

The affected areas include Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth and Barnstable.

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Central Middlesex County, Western Essex, Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Western Hampden, Western Plymouth and Southern Worcester.

Temperatures in those counties could drop as low as 28 degrees.

Cold on tonight… freeze warning and forst advisory up. Coldest across the interior. pic.twitter.com/YzTlhnrQHh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 18, 2018

A wind advisory is also in place until 11 a.m. Thursday for Cape Cod, Nantucket, the North Shore and Central Massachusetts.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)