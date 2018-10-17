Freeze warning, wind advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday.

The warning is in effect for Central Middlesex Western Essex and Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester and Western Hampden counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All of Massachusetts is under a wind advisory. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected, along with gusts up to 45 mph until about daybreak.

Tree damage is possible and temperatures are expected to dip to 32 degrees.

The conditions have the potential to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service.

