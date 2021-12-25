BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing rain is leading to icy roads, slippery travel conditions, and many crashes across much of Massachusetts on Christmas.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.
Motorists are being urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Massachusetts State Police reported multiple cars off untreated roads and highways across the state on Christmas morning.
“If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” state police said in a tweet.
Icy conditions on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, also led to a 15-vehicle crash shortly before 9 a.m.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also reported a “pileup” involving dozens of vehicles just over the New Hampshire border in the area of Salisbury around 10 a.m.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.
There will be a break in the rain by late afternoon before more showers emerge across the region around 7 p.m.
The wet weather will clear out in time for Sunday and a dry pattern will settle in through early next week.
