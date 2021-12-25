BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing rain is expected to create icy roads and slippery travel conditions across much of Massachusetts on Christmas morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.
Motorists are being urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Massachusetts State Police reported multiple cars off untreated roads and highways across the state.
“If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” state police said in a tweet.
There will be a break in the rain by late afternoon before more showers emerge across the region around 7 p.m.
The wet weather will clear out in time for Sunday and a dry pattern will settle in through early next week.
For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)