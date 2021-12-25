BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing rain is expected to create icy roads and slippery travel conditions across much of Massachusetts on Christmas morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for Boston, Foxboro, Norwood & up to Cape Ann/ Gloucester until 1pm. It's still in effect until 7pm for Worcester Co. & western MA. For S. NH, the Advisory remains in effect until 7am Sunday. SE MA is no longer included. #7news pic.twitter.com/OGix8dmrzJ — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 25, 2021

Motorists are being urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Massachusetts State Police reported multiple cars off untreated roads and highways across the state.

“If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” state police said in a tweet.

Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021

There will be a break in the rain by late afternoon before more showers emerge across the region around 7 p.m.

The wet weather will clear out in time for Sunday and a dry pattern will settle in through early next week.

