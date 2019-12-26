Freezing rain expected overnight in parts of New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Motorists could be in for a slippery commute Friday morning due to snow and ice that could fall overnight in parts of New England, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of Vermont and northern New Hampshire from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern New Hampshire and all of Maine for the same time period.

Motorists should expect slippery morning road conditions, officials said.

Looking to the weekend, forecasters are expecting a “widespread precipitation event” for Sunday night and Monday morning, but there is uncertainty about the type of precipitation. More details will become available as the event approaches.

No travel problems today/Thu across #MA #RI #CT but could see some light spotty light freezing rain very late tonight into early Fri morning across northern MA. HREF shows potential #ice accretion (ensemble mean) ranging from a trace to 0.10 inches. Stay tuned to later forecasts pic.twitter.com/0s4NmLT1za — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 26, 2019

