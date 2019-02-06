Freezing rain, ice could make for hazardous Thursday morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - The spring-like weather in New England is fleeting. A day after temperatures climbed into the 60s, a storm will bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to Massachusetts starting Wednesday night.

The wintry mix could create very slick and hazardous travel conditions for Thursday morning’s commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of the Bay State until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ice accumulations on roads and highways of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch will be possible, according to the NWS.

The record warmth the past 2 days will help us out with icing potential tonight with warmer ground temps. Tonight and early Thursday we all have potential for a few slick spots, but be extra cautious in pink shaded areas — some ice accumulation possible. pic.twitter.com/saReaktsA9 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 6, 2019

“Sleet and freezing rain changes to rain fairly quickly along the coast, although freezing rain prevails after midnight across the interior,” Metrologist Chris Lambert said in his latest weather blog.

The storm won’t take down many trees or cause power outages, according to Lambert.

Milder air will sweep in Friday, pushing temperatures near 50 degrees, but the warm-up will be brief. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 20s on Saturday.

