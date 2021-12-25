BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing rain is expected to create icy roads and slippery travel conditions across much of Massachusetts on Christmas morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.

The advisory will remain in effect through 1 p.m. for the Route 2 corridor and areas north and until 10 a.m. for Boston and areas to the southeast, where there will be a change over to mainly rain by late morning.

7:30am Saturday: Freezing rain (pink) starting to fill in across the region. Take it slow on your travels on this Christmas morning. #7news pic.twitter.com/2FjbGDpGCU — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 25, 2021

Motorists are being urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

There were will be a break in the rain by late afternoon before more showers emerge across the region around 7 p.m.

The wet weather will clear out in time for Sunday and a dry pattern will settle in through early next week.

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)