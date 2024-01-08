FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Wet, cold, and snowy conditions were not enough to keep the Gillette Stadium faithful from watching the Pats wrap up their season with a showdown with their division rivals, the New York Jets.

Though the Pats lost 17-3, fans who made their way to Foxboro to tailgate and take in the snowy game said the experience was worth the chill.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)