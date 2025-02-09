WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A freezing rain that began to fall early Sunday morning in Worcester has switched back over to snow as the system moves through the region.

Road crews could be seen working to clear sidewalks in front of City Hall as the snow fell around 8 a.m.

Much of the state is projected to receive between 5 and 8 inches of snow before the storm moves out.

