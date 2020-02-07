Freezing rain to make for tricky morning commute before strong winds move in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists will be in for a tricky Friday morning commute as a storm packing snow, rain, ice, and wind delivers another punch of wintry weather to some parts of Massachusetts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, and Middlesex counties.

Mixed precipitation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could create hazardous road conditions during the morning commute. In western parts of the state, a complete changeover to snow is expected by the afternoon.

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

Points northwest of Interstate 495, including Worcester County, will likely see snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain continuing this morning… freezing rain well northwest of 495 by late morning. pic.twitter.com/RGskNIo0Sr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2020

Fitchburg and Worcester announced a two-hour delay for the start school due to the inclement weather.

Rain showers will become more widespread by the afternoon and temperatures are expected to jump up into the 50s, bringing an intense wave of low pressure and powerful winds, meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

Intense low (sub 970mb pressure) moving across New England later today will ramp up some powerful winds, esepecially in the mild side of the storm. Gusts 60-70mph likely across Buzzards Bay/Cape/Islands. Gusts 50-60 South Shore, up to 50mph in Boston. pic.twitter.com/JQsm5PwI3c — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2020

Wind gusts could hit 70 mph across Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected on the South Shore, while Boston could see 50 mph gusts.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)