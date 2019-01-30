Freezing temps following storm causing icy morning commute in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with slippery roads Wednesday morning after a midweek storm brought snow, rain and a dip in temperatures to Massachusetts.

The messy mix arrived in the Bay State Tuesday night, leaving behind up to four inches of snow in some towns and cities.

Many towns near and outside 495 picking up about 3" of snow overnight… how much in your town? pic.twitter.com/qs4u5CpyBs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

As the precipitation moved out, Arctic air moved in, causing temperatures to drop below freezing.

This led to icy conditions on some highways and roads, including Interstate 93 southbound, which saw huge delays during the morning commute.

Be careful out there! @alainapinto is tracking huge delays and accidents due to the slick roads this morning. ❄️ 🌧 This is 93 South in Woburn. #7news pic.twitter.com/aYEjGnGYZu — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 30, 2019

The Arctic air will be accompanied by heavy wind gusts beginning this afternoon.

Cape Cod and Nantucket are under a high wind warning, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

The rest of Massachusetts, excluding Berkshire County, is under a wind advisory.

Winds going to huff and puff this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/HfgtdsAzIa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

A line of snow squalls is projected to fall between 4 and 7 p.m. in eastern Massachusetts, leading to reduced visibility.

The squalls could drop a coating to an inch of snow.

Need to watch the 4-7pm timeframe for a line of snow squalls that greatly reduce visibility, provide gusty winds and drop a quick coating-1" or so in a short period of time. Carefull of slick roads and limited visibility when these come through. pic.twitter.com/hvrwVZRVaw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

