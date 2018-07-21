Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - One railroad employee is left with minor injuries Saturday when a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Worcester.

The train derailed underneath the Cambridge Street overpass, causing the rails to break and cars to fall off the tracks.

Two of the cars were said to be carrying hazardous materials, however, they did not leak.

Inspectors are expected to check the integrity of the bridge later today.

Traffic on Cambridge street remains undisturbed.

