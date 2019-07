WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train derailed at the University Avenue Station in Westwood on Monday.

Crews are working to get the train running following the up-right derailment just before noon.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)