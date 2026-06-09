FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train derailed in Framingham Tuesday afternoon, causing delays and cancelations to several commuter rail trains during the busy evening commute, according to Framingham Fire.

The train went off the tracks in the area of Framingham Station, near Waverly Street and Hollis Street. Crews are currently working to hook the derailed train up to another train to pull it back on the tracks so it can be towed away.

The derailment has caused five delays of more than an hour to the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail Line. There has also been one train cancellation on the Framingham/Worcester Line.

“We were on the train, I got on at Back Bay, we’re sitting on the commuter rail and then it stops at the Natick center, the one two stops before this. And we’re told it’s going to be 10 minutes, we’re sitting there on the hot train, and the next thing you know we get told that this line derailed,” said Joe Brown, a passenger on a Framingham/Worcester Line train.

“It’s such a hot mess. Honestly, like, when you’re getting out of work and you just want to get home it’s, like, such a struggle. Not fun,” said Dayra Faria, another passenger. She added that it took her an “extra hour” to commute home, since there was “crazy traffic just to get here driving.”

Those passengers said they were let off the train in Natick and then had to find a way to get back to Framingham Station.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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