PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A CSX freight train derailed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Tuesday, drawing an emergency response and prompting traffic detours, officials said.

City officials in a statement said the derailment happened shortly before 12 p.m. in the area of Maplewood Avenue. The train included 47 cars and was carrying railroad tracks, officials said.

There were no reported injuries and the train remained upright, according to the city of Portsmouth. Officials said there was no threat to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.

Though they said the situation was under control, officials said local emergency crews remained on site as of around 2 p.m.

Officials said Maplewood Avenue will be closed at Deer Street to outbound traffic for an indeterminate amount of time. Inbound traffic will be rerouted to nearby Dennett Street.

In addition to Maplewood Avenue, officials said Vaughn Street and Green Street were also closed.

City officials said they were waiting for CSX repair crews to assess the train, remount it and repair the tracks.

In the meantime, officials urged community members to seek alternate routes.

