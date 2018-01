​WORCESTER (WHDH) — A freight train has gone off the tracks in Worcester.

The derailment happened off of Burncoat Street.

Worcester EMS said the train is blocking just north of East Mountain Street and that crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

