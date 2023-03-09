A French bulldog named Rory apparently has eyes for a famous British actor.

Rory’s owner has shared the love affair on social media, explaining her dog started staring at the TV while the Netflix series “The Witcher” was playing.

Rory could not look away from one of the show’s actors — Henry Cavill.

Rory was again smitten when Cavill appeared on screen as Superman.

“If he comes on the screen and she hears his voice, she will wake up out of a deep sleep and pop up and look for him,” owner Heather Land said in a recent interview.

Land dressed Rory up as Geralt from “The Witcher” for Halloween.

Soon, TikTok fans were sending Cavill merchandise, and a shrine was born.

That shrine now contains everything from pillows to figurines and candles.

