WESTMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A local couple is crediting a JetBlue flight crew with saving the life of their French bulldog.

Darcy, the 3-year-old French bulldog, was all smiles Monday at her home in Westminster. Her owner said she’s back to her happy, playful self after experiencing a health scare on board a JetBlue flight to Massachusetts last week.

Steven and Michelle Burt were traveling from Florida to Worcester when Darcy started suffering from a lack of oxygen.

Flight attendants jumped into action, bringing ice, water and a small oxygen mask for the dog.

Michelle Burt says the quick actions of the attendants helped save Darcy’s life.

“It actually fit her face really well because she’s got a round face,” she told 7News. “You couldn’t help but notice the change in her eyes. I know it’s not a child or a person but she is a family member. I just felt very grateful.”

The Burt’s sent a letter to the airline praising the flight crew for helping Darcy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)