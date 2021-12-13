MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Freon leak prompted the evacuation of a school in Marblehead on Monday, officials said.

Students at the Brown Elementary School were relocated to other buildings in the district, according to the Marblehead Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries or illness.

A hazardous materials team was notified and called to the school.

No additional details were immediately available.

