Fresh Pond Market, the ‘heart and soul’ of Cambridge neighborhood, closes doors

CAMBRIDGE, MAINE (WHDH) - Fans and customers of a longtime local market in Cambridge came out to say goodbye as it shut its doors on Saturday after nearly a century in business.

Currently run by brothers Marc and Crosby Najarian, the Fresh Pond Market in Cambridge’s Huron Village neighborhood has been family-owned and -operated for 97 years.

“It’s the center of the neighborhood, the heart and soul,” said Don Drisdell, a customer for 33 years.

“Marc will tell you a joke, Crosby will smile at you warmly, and John at the butcher will know what you want,” said customer Patty West.

Marc and Crosby are the last of three generations to serve the neighborhood and said they wanted to sell the business rather than force their kids to take over.

They said the business was hard, but they learned how to run their shop with simple advice from their grandfather.

“Treat the customers like they’re company, like they’re coming to visit you for a cup of coffee,” Mar Najarian said.

Friends and customers were glad the brothers could enjoy their retirement years, but that losing the shop was bittersweet.

“It’s really sad, but I’m so happy for them,” said Dorice Dionne, a customer for 30 years. “They deserve all good things.”

