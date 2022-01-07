CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday’s storm left behind an abundance of fresh powder on the slopes at Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton — delighting kids and parents alike.

“Couldn’t be happier it’s so good to be out here love it it’s beautiful,” said skier Greg Gatlin.

While the clean-up wrapped up off the slopes, some families wrapped up the first big snow day with some skiing and snowboarding under the night sky.

“I couldn’t really believe it because it’s been so long since we’ve had this much snow,” said skier Addie Burdette. “So, it was really fun to be able to wake up see all the snow and have no school.”

All that snow on the ground forced many school districts to close which meant the kids got to join in on the fun.

“It was really fun we went outside to play at like 12,” said Elli Gatlin. “Yeah I woke up at like noon and we went sledding and I was happy that we didn’t have school today,” her sister Kaia Gatlin added.

Some now hoping this storm is just the beginning of an eventful ski season.

“Fresh powder finally got some snow around here it’s nice to be out skiing riding absolutely,” said “Eic Burdette

