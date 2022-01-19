(WHDH) — Fresh powder is expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Thursday morning.
Persistent light snow will accumulate to a couple of inches in Southeastern Mass. and Metro Boston throughout the morning, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.
The timing of the snow showers could lead to difficult travel conditions during the morning commute.
Flakes are slated to start falling around 4 a.m. before becoming steadier and more widespread from 6 to 10 a.m.
The snow showers will continue to push south before exiting Cape Cod by 1 p.m.
