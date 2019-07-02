(WHDH) — Growers Express is voluntarily recalling multiple fresh vegetable products that may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products originating from a production facility in Biddeford, Maine were distributed to dozens of states, including Massachusetts.

President of Growers Express Tom Byrne says the company reported the recall to the United States Food and Drug Administration after being notified about a single positive sample of listeria monocytogenes from the Massachusetts Department of Health

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” he said. “We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

The impacted products include different varieties of Green Giant Fresh, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s vegetables.

They were sold at Big Y Foods, C&S, Shaws and Trader Joe’s, among other grocery stores throughout the country.

Consumers who purchased any of the products are asked to throw them away.

Consuming listeria bacteria can lead to several short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses related to this recall have been reported.

