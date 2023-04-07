DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A freshman UMass Dartmouth student was hit and killed by a vehicle on campus Thursday morning, according to a statement from Chancellor Mark Fuller.

Fuller said Frank Petillo, Jr. was a first-year Bioengineering student.

No additional information on the crash has been released.

“This has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community,” Fuller said. “We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed. We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone.”

“Please keep Frank’s family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers,” Fuller added. “He will be sorely missed.”

The university is providing additional hours at the Counseling Center on Friday for those who may need it.

The Center for Religious and Spiritual Life also has campus ministers from several faith traditions who are providing confidential pastoral counseling.

