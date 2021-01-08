Daniel Rivera is stepping down from his position as Lawrence mayor Friday in order to head MassDevelopment, a finance and economic development agency in Massachusetts.

A ceremonial transition of power between Rivera and Incoming Mayor Kendrys Vasquez is slated to take place at City Hall at 4:15 p.m.

The ceremony is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I will walk out of City Hall & say farewell to a job I was honored to have for 7 years,” Rivera wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Rivera back in December to serve as president and CEO of MassDevelopment.

I submitted my letter of resignation to the City Clerk My last day as Mayor is 1/8/21 On that day @ 4:30 I will walk out of City Hall & say farewell to a job I was honored to have for 7 years & have a moment with any staff & one that stop by.

Thank you all! #makinglawrencebetter pic.twitter.com/EEzx7Ec6Ho — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) January 6, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)