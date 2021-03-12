Friday night lights flickering back on in some Mass. communities

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday night lights are shining again in Walpole where high school football players suited up to take the field.

After months of waiting, the players are getting ready to get back on the gridiron for the five-game season with no postseason — just a hallmark of the new normal a year into the coronavirus crisis.

“Unbelievably excited,” said Natick head coach Mark Mortarelli “It’s a beautiful day, it feels like fall. I don’t care what day or month it is, we are ready to go.”

“It’s been tough but that is our job,” Walpole Athletic Director Ron Dowd said. “We are professionals. We get paid to make sure the kids are playing so that is what we are going to do.”

Walpole hosts Natick Friday afternoon and the student-athletes say they are ready for the challenge that comes with it. Some of those challenges include playing with face coverings.

“It’s definitely harder to run but, I think, to be honest, just because we are getting to play, I will wear anything under my helmet just to be able to play,” Walpole senior cornerback Brian Malone said.

Milton will be hosting Weymouth and Coach Dembowski said despite the numerous challenges he and his team have faced this year, there is a silver lining. More athletes are available in March.

“We have a soccer player, Sam Denatti who came out. He’s got a big leg so he is going to he is going to help us on kick-offs and field goals,” he said. “We also had three hockey players to come out and they have all quickly taken to it.”

Some towns are not allowing fans from the opposing team but, Milton is allowing two adults for each opposing player.

The new rules for Friday night under the lights are as follows:

Face coverings must be worn at all times

Extra time outs will be given for mask breaks

No handshaking

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association says the new normal worked well during the winter sports season and they believe the return of football will be good for the soul.

“We’re very excited,” MIAA spokesperson Tara Bennett said. “I think we might be a little more excited that we can see green grass and turf and a little less snow in the month of March.”

Also coming back in the Fall II season will be indoor volleyball and indoor track which will be run outside.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)