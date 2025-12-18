After such a nice today today, it’s one and done with a rain and wind storm on the way for Friday.

We’ll have a few showers as soon as midnight tonight, but they’ll stay isolated until mid-morning tomorrow. Meaning the morning commute tomorrow probably isn’t terrible, if you drive before 8am. After 8am the rain will start to fill in and stay with us until sunset. The rain will be heavy at times with embedded downpours. While most of the rain will end by 4pm, like the morning, a few isolated showers may linger into the evening.

Rain amounts will end up near 1″ for most towns.

And the wind will crank too. Your umbrella probably won’t be of much use tomorrow. While it gets a little windy overnight into tomorrow morning by mid-morning when the rain picks up so will the wind. Most of the area is under a wind advisory for gusts up to 50 mph with the Cape and Islands under a high wind warning for gusts up to 60 mph.

The cold air comes back for the weekend — mainly Saturday. The wind won’t be nearly as strong over the weekend as it will be tomorrow but you’ll still probably notice it with the cooler air back overhead.