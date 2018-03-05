BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Several school districts canceled classes Monday after Friday’s nor’easter left behind severe damages.

A section of the Ross Elementary School’s roof in Braintree was ripped off when strong winds whipped through the area.

South Middle School in Braintree also experienced roof damage.

Other schools in the area sustained water damage due to the heavy rains.

Duxbury public schools are also closed as crews work to clear flooded roads and repair downed power lines.

Residents are asked to be cautious around town due to the damages.

Strong winds blew off shingles on the roof of Leddy Preschool in Taunton. School is canceled Monday and Tuesday for students. Classes will resume Wednesday, but they will be relocated to Taunton Alternative High School until repairs are made.

