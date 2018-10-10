Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will carry $500 million prize

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $548 million, which would pay out an estimated $309 million cash option.

The $548 million jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot hit in the history of the game and the ninth-largest jackpot hit in U.S. lottery history. The highest-ever Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million, hit March 30, 2012 on tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit July 24, when a $543 million jackpot was won by a group of 11 co-workers on a ticket sold in California. Friday’s $548 million jackpot is the game’s largest since December 17, 2013, when tickets sold in California and Georgia each won a share of a $648 million jackpot.

