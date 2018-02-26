(WHDH) — A friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is set to be released from prison Monday.

Robel Phillipos served three years for lying to federal agents.

He told investigators he did not go to Tsarnaev’s dorm room after the attack when officials said a laptop and fireworks were removed from the room. Phillipos later said that was a lie.

Phillipos and Tsarnaev were classmates in high school and college.

Tsarnaev was convicted of detonating bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three people.

He is currently on death row in Colorado.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)