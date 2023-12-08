WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One day after he was killed while working a detail on a local road, a friend of Waltham police officer Paul Tracey is teaming up with a local business to hold a donation drive to help the Tracey family this holiday season.

Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson died Wednesday after they were struck near a National Grid worksite on Totten Pond Road. The alleged driver in the crash, 54-year-old Peter Simon, was subsequently arrested and charged.

Within Waltham on Thursday, Tracey was being remembered as someone who “lifted a lot of hearts,” according to friend Jennifer Smallwood.

Smallwood said she will remember Tracey’s constant presence at the rink as she coached his daughter in hockey.

“He never missed his kids’ game,” she said. “He never missed a practice. There were times that he would show up to the rink in his police uniform and he was there rooting for his kids.”

Now among those mourning Tracey, Smallwood has partnered with Pizzi Farm in Waltham to help his family.

“I just want to give to the family and kind of spark up the Waltham community and do something for them,” Smallwood said.

“Anything that we can do to help,” added Pizzi Farm owner Rick Pizzi. “I know there’s not really a lot that we can all do other than support them and let them know that the town, the community is behind them any way that we possibly can.”

Smallwood said the Traceys have a passion for hockey. As such, she said she plans to give them a puck signed by retired Bruins player Patrice Bergeron.

Anyone interested in helping can drop off donations at Pizzi Farm, with gift cards and other items all welcome.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Smallwood said the effort is one way to honor a man who made Waltham a better place.

“He was definitely a family man and he did a lot for the Waltham community,” she said.

Pizzi Farm is located at 495 Lincoln Street in Waltham. Donations can be dropped off until the week before Christmas.

