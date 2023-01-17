COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old Cohasset mother of three who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day said news that her husband, Brian Walshe, was being charged with her murder came as a “relief” on Tuesday.

One friend told 7NEWS she is devastated and “wouldn’t know what to say.”

Ana Walshe’s friend, Natasha Sky said she was “relieved” to hear of the increased charge.

“The we can all confirm what really happened,” she said. “Relieved that their children will have some closure.”

Sky said her friends will begin focusing on supporting the couple’s children, who are in state custody.

“The Biblical expression ‘The truth shall set you free’ is appropriate for this situation, hopefully the truth will set us all free.”

Her message: Make sure Ana’s three boys stay together as they’re relocated amid the investigation.

“Do not separate the siblings … they’re going to need to rely on each other.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)