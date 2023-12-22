The friend of a woman killed in a crash in Stoneham last week is now speaking out about the loss, describing her friend while the police investigation into the crash continues.

Authorities said 34-year-old Kayla Driscoll lost her life after her car rolled over on the northbound side of I-93 on Dec. 13.

Driscoll, a Somerville resident and a massage therapist, was later mourned at her funeral on Wednesday just days before Christmas.

“She was such a great person, awesome energy,” her friend, Theresa Milano, said in a recent interview. “Really, she just always had this big smile on her face.”

Milano works as an esthetician. She said Driscoll was a lash model who eventually became a client.

Milano said she happened to hear about the fatal crash and took interest.

“I just remembered thinking ‘How horrible, this close to Christmas?’” she said.

Milano said she didn’t initially know Driscoll was the person who died. Two days later, she said the always punctual Driscoll had an appointment and didn’t show up.

“I thought, maybe there was a chance she overslept or forgot and I sent her a text message asking, checking in — ‘Hoping everything is OK. Am I seeing you today?” she said.

Milano would come to learn Driscoll was the person killed in the crash.

“I just broke down,” she said. “I was beside myself thinking, ‘Oh my God, that was her.’”

State police last week asked for the public’s help identifying a dark colored SUV that they said was speeding and traveling erratically on I-93 north in Medford and Stoneham at the time of the Dec. 13 crash.

Police have since reiterated their request, urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

As family and friends continue to mourn, Milano said someone must know something. The best holiday gift, she said, would be information.

“I know she had a young niece that she literally lived for and her cousin and her children,” she said. “She really was all about her family.”

“No mother should be in the position Kayla’s mom or father are in to not know what happened,” she continued. “Come forward.”

