OCEANSIDE, Calif. (WHDH) — A friendly orca came out of the water to snap a selfie with a boat captain headed out for a day of fishing last week.

Captain Ryan Lawler was driving a Newport Coastal Adventure vessel off the coast of Oceanside, California when two Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas began diving beneath the boat on July 29, according to Newport Coastal Adventure.

The orcas measured 15 to 20 feet long.

Lawler was able to snap a picture with one of the orcas when it surfaced.

