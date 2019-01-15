Friendly Toast offering free meals to federal, government workers as shutdown drags on

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Friendly Toast is offering free meals to federal and government workers as the partial shutdown continues to drag on.

The restaurant says it will pick up the tab on meals during breakfast, lunch or dinner when employees present proof of employment or valid ID.

The complimentary meal includes two entrees from the current menu or weekly specials.

“We at The Toast want those experiencing the effect of the shutdown to have a normal dining experience when they visit during this time and not worry about the bill,” restaurant owner Eric Goodwin said. “This is our way to recognize and say thank you to federal and government employees for their hard work and acknowledge all that they do during this challenging time.”

The shutdown, now the longest in history, hit 25 days on Tuesday.

Free meals are available at the following locations:

The Friendly Toast – Portsmouth

113 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

The Friendly Toast – Back Bay (Boston)

35 Stanhope Street, Boston, MA 02116

The Friendly Toast – Cambridge

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA 02139

The Friendly Toast – Burlington, MA (Burlington Mall)

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA 01803

The Friendly Toast – Burlington, VT

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington, VT 05401

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)