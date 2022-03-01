CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — The Friendly Toast has opened a new location in Massachusetts.

The new eatery at 199 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill started welcoming customers on Monday.

The restaurant chain operates four other locations in the state including in the Back Bay, Danvers, Burlington, and North Andover.

The Friendly Toast’s menu boasts over 70 food items and an array of craft cocktails.

In celebration of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, the chain’s Burlington location is offering $5 pancakes that can be added to any entrée ordered, as well as a free $15 gift certificate to anyone who can eat four pancakes in one sitting.

