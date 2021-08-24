DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Friendly Toast on Tuesday announced the opening of a third restaurant location in Massachusetts.

The new eatery at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers is now officially opened for business.

The Danvers location features a 4,500-square-foot layout, all-day brunch, and the space to accommodate 150 guests in the dining and bar area and 35 guests on the patio.

The exterior features outdoor dining with colorful patio furniture and ambient lighting while the interior boasts bright green walls, packed with vintage art, natural light from the oversized windows, and a horseshoe bar with several televisions.

The Friendly Toast’s menu boasts over 70 food items and an array of craft cocktails.

The chain’s other Bay State restaurants are located in Boston and Burlington.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)