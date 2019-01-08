Friendly’s brings back limited edition ‘Nor’easter Pothole’ flavor

Potholes are typically nothing to smile about in New England but Friendly’s is introducing a new, limited edition ice cream flavor to change your mind about the road bumps.

Available both in Friendly’s restaurants and in grocery stores, the chocolate ice cream is complete with “a delicious landslide of flat tire fudge, crème cookie gravel, and chocolate asphalt chips.”

In restaurants, the sundaes will also feature a “marshmallow snow pile topping and milk chocolate rubble.”

The Springfield-based chain launched the flavor in its restaurants on Jan. 7.

