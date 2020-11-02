A fading sign at an out-of-business Friendly's restaurant is seen Wednesday May 29, 2019 in Gap, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

(WHDH) — An iconic restaurant chain based in Massachusetts has filed for bankruptcy and has agreed to sell its assets to another company.

Friendly’s Restaurants announced Sunday that it has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Amici Partners Group, LLC, which is comprised of restaurants investors and operators.

Nearly all of Friendly’s 130 corporate-owned and franchised restaurant locations are expected to remain open, subject to COVID-19 limitations.

The transaction is also expected to preserve thousands of corporate-owned restaurant team member and franchisee jobs.

To facilitate an efficient sale process, Friendly’s has filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, as well as a motion seeking approval of the sale to Amici and a chapter 11 plan that contemplates payment of all allowed claims.

Friendly’s has asked the Bankruptcy Court for a hearing in mid-December to approve the sale and confirm the chapter 11 plan.

In the meantime, Friendly’s plans to continue operations.

“Over the last two years, Friendly’s has made important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand in the face of shifting demographics, increased competition, and rising costs,” said George Michel, CEO of FIC Restaurants. “Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity.”

Michel added that the voluntary bankruptcy filing and planned sale will help Friendly’s rebound from the pandemic.

