(WHDH) — Friendly’s is looking on the bright side of potholes with their release of their New England themed ice cream flavor.

The limited edition Nor’easter Pothole flavor is one of several new flavors on the Friendly’s website.

According to Friendly’s, the flavor consists of chocolate ice cream, a fudge swirl, crushed chocolate crème cookies and chocolate chips.

For information on where to find the flavor click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)