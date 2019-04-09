An empty sign is posted at a Friendly's restaurant in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. The parent of the Massachusetts-based Friendly's restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and said that it has already closed 63 of its stores. Each store employed about 20 people, so about 1,260 jobs were lost. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — The Friendly’s ice cream and restaurant chain has closed 23 more restaurants around the Northeast.

The Wilbraham, Massachusetts-based company cited dramatic changes in the areas where some restaurants are located for the closures of the corporate-owned shops.

The chain is closing 14 restaurants in upstate New York, three in Massachusetts, three in Connecticut, two in New Hampshire, and one in Maine.

CEO George Michel says employees at the restaurants being closed will be offered jobs at other Friendly’s locations or offered severance.

Michel says the closures “will best position the brand for a bright future.”

Friendly’s now has 174 restaurants — 77 corporate-owned and 97 franchisee-owned — down from 254 when the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2012.

The chain started with a single store in Springfield in 1935.

