BOSTON (WHDH) - The ‘Friends’ 25th-anniversary pop-up arrives in Boston this week — and tickets are still available.

Fans of the beloved sitcom can turn their calendar back to 1994 to revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments with an immersive pop-up experience.

The nostalgia-packed space offers precise set re-creations and more than 50 original props from the show, providing ample opportunity to explore the show’s history and capture photos.

Fans can stick a turkey on their head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot.

The pop-up will also boast a re-created Central Perk and the legendary orange couch. Finesse Pastries and Union Square Donuts will cook up baked goods inspired by the show, including Phoebe’s great great grandma’s famous cookies, Monica’s “good time” chocolate cake, and Ross’ blueberry bribe muffin.

Thursday marks the opening day for the pop-up, which will be located in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood at 401 Park St. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5.

A special Friendsgiving event will be held on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase. A limited number of tickets are still available.

