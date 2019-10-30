FRIENDS 25th anniversary pop-up is coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends fans rejoice, the beloved sitcom’s 25th-anniversary pop-up is coming to Boston — and tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

Following its successful New York debut, the immersive pop-up that offers visitors to take pictures on iconic pieces of the set and view more than 50 original props from the show.

Fans can stick a turkey on their heads, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some foosball, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot.

Visitors will also be treated to a special Friendsgiving event on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $55, with the last time slot at 4 p.m.

The Thanksgiving-themed pop-up will feature a special FRIENDS-themed food item to go at the end of the experience. Fans can also celebrate New Year’s Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 12:10 a.m. and New Year’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with commemorative merchandise.

The pop-up will be located at 401 Park in the Fenway, at the corner of Brookline Avenue and Fullerton Street.

For more information, visit Friends25Popup.com.

