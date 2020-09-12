Friends and family celebrate with runners at finish line of Boston Virtual Marathon

Although officials have warned against large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, family and friends of runners came to the finish line on Boylston Street to celebrate participating in the Boston Virtual Marathon Saturday.

The annual race was initially re-scheduled and then canceled because of the pandemic. But runners have been able to participate in virtual runs this week, and some decided to cap their runs by crossing the famous finish line.

“This is just amazing,” said Pascal Kriesche. “I thought it was virtual and I would be the only one running, there were so many people just cheering for you.”

The virtual running continue through Monday.

