NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer killed in a crash involving other officers in Las Vegas is being remembered for his positive impact on colleagues and the community he served.

Seven-year veteran Joshua Castellano died early Friday after a Rolls Royce driven by fellow New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro approached an intersection at high speed, struck a parked car and other objects before overturning and coming to rest upright.

Castellano was ejected from the car, while Ferraro and four others riding in it suffered minor injuries. Ferraro is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, and has been placed on leave. Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the department will conduct its own investigation.

Castellano joined the force in 2014 and most recently was assigned to the department’s Shooting Task Force.

He made a lasting impact on colleagues and in the broader New Haven community, fellow officers and friends told the New Haven Register. They recalled him dressing up as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for the department’s Halloween event, and playing in a “Cops and Ballers” basketball event alongside fellow officers and residents.

“He would come to work every single day happy to be there,” Dominguez said. “He was able to connect with anybody … He was the whole package.”

Alex Flores, a close friend, said Castellano was the best man at his wedding and the two had plans to attend a New York Giants game next weekend.

“I’m beyond angry because as a police officer, you’re supposed to be brothers,” Flores told the newspaper. “It wasn’t even in the line of duty. Everybody walked away except for the best person in that car.”

