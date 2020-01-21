Friends, family come together to remember Holy Cross student killed in crash

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family came together to remember a Holy Cross student who was killed in a tragic crash in Florida.

Grace Rett a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed after a van she was riding in with her crewmates collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., according to an Indian River Fire County Rescue spokesperson.

Many mourners donned their school colors to show their love and support for the rower.

Several of her teammates and their coach were also injured in the crash.

Rett leaves behind her parents and a young sister.

The crash remains under investigation.

