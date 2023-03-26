BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family members of a man who died in a collapse at the Boston Government Center Garage project marked the one-year anniversary of his death Sunday with the unveiling of a memorial bench in his honor.

Peter Monsini, 51, was inside an excavator when the floor gave way, sending him falling 80 feet to the ground below. Now, a year, later, friends and family members gathered to unveil a bench the water facing DW Field Park in Brockton.

