BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family members of a man who died in a collapse at the Boston Government Center Garage project marked the one-year anniversary of his death Sunday with the unveiling of a memorial bench in his honor.

Peter Monsini, 51, was inside an excavator when the floor gave way, sending him falling 80 feet to the ground below. Now, a year, later, friends and family members gathered to unveil a bench the water facing DW Field Park in Brockton.

