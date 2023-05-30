FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends of a New Bedford woman who was fatally shot at a car wash in Fall River on Monday afternoon came together in grief to light candles and honor the memory of their loved one taken too soon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Globe Car Wash on Broadway around 12:30 p.m. found Jessenia Simmons, 45, of New Bedford, dead in one of the car wash bays, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Simmons’ teen son told 7NEWS his family was struggling to come to terms with his mother’s death.

“She was a very strong woman, she did everything to protect me and my sister,” he said, adding, “I saw her last night but she went to sleep and I went to sleep, so I don’t really have a last memory with her. I wish I did.”

Angelo O. Leo, 33, initially fled from the scene of the shooting but turned himself in to police in Tiverton, Rhode Island, about a half-hour later, officials said. It’s unclear when he will be arraigned on a murder charge in Fall River District Court.

