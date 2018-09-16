Friends, family of 26-year-old shark attack victim fundraising for funeral

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fundraiser has been set up for the funeral costs of the 26-year-old man who was killed by a shark off Cape Cod on Saturday.

Arthur Medici, of Revere, was bitten by a shark while boogie boarding in the waters of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, according to police.

Witnesses say an off duty lifeguard jumped into action and tried to save the man’s life before rescue crews arrived.

Medici was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Isaac Rocha, the victim’s friend, says he was about five to 10 yards from Medici in the water when the attack occurred.

“So traumatic, it’s a tragedy,” Rocha said. “We believe that god has a bigger plan for our lives, we believe in our faith and that he’s in a better place.”

The Go Fund Me page set up by family and friends describes Medici as “a very happy young man” who was an active member of a Christian church and enjoyed hiking, biking, and surfing.

The fundraiser goal is set to $25,000, with the funds going toward Medici’s funeral and his family.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)